Michael Keane
Michael Keane is an adjunct professor at Pepperdine University’s School of Public Policy and a former professor at the University of Southern California. He is the author of the illustrated children’s Christmas book, The Night Santa Got Lost, and is a former executive with Digital Domain, a leading visual effects and digital film studio in Hollywood. Keane has also worked in military affairs and was selected as a Fellow for the Department of Defense’s highly-competitive National Security Education Program.Read More
By the Author
Charlie Brown's Christmas Miracle
Discover the inspiring, unknown, against-all-odds story of how the classic animated holiday special A Charlie Brown Christmas almost never made it onto television. Professor and cultural historian…