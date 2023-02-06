Michael Keane

Michael Keane is an adjunct professor at Pepperdine University’s School of Public Policy and a former professor at the University of Southern California. He is the author of the illustrated children’s Christmas book, The Night Santa Got Lost, and is a former executive with Digital Domain, a leading visual effects and digital film studio in Hollywood. Keane has also worked in military affairs and was selected as a Fellow for the Department of Defense’s highly-competitive National Security Education Program.