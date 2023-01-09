Michael J. Caduto is an author, storyteller, ecologist, and musician. He is the author of Catch the Wind, Harness the Sun and is well-known as the creator and co-author of the international best-selling Keepers of the Earth series. He also wrote Native American Gardening, Earth Tales from Around the World, Pond and Brook, The Crimson Elf, In the Beginning, and A Child of God. His many awards include The Aesop Prize, NAPPA Gold and Silver Awards, and a Storytelling World Honor Award. His articles have appeared in Cricket, Ranger Rick, and Nature Study. He lives in Norwich, Vermont.