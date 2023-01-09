Free shipping on orders $35+

Michael J. Caduto

Michael J. Caduto is an author, storyteller, ecologist, and musician. He is the author of Catch the Wind, Harness the Sun and is well-known as the creator and co-author of the international best-selling Keepers of the Earth series. He also wrote Native American Gardening, Earth Tales from Around the World, Pond and Brook, The Crimson Elf, In the Beginning, and A Child of God. His many awards include The Aesop Prize, NAPPA Gold and Silver Awards, and a Storytelling World Honor Award. His articles have appeared in Cricket, Ranger Rick, and Nature Study. He lives in Norwich, Vermont.


John Hanson Mitchell is the editor of Sanctuary, the journal of the Massachusetts Audubon Society, and the author of The Paradise of All These Parts and Ceremonial Time.


David Bonta is the founder and president of USA Solar Stores.

Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon