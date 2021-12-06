Michael Henry, MD
Dr. Michael Henry is the director of the ECT service at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA and a professor and lecturer at Harvard Medical School. He completed his residency in psychiatry at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester, MA, and a fellowship in clinical pharmacology at the National Institute of Mental Health in Bethesda, MD. He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology, and the International Society for ECT and Neurostimulation, and is a Fellow of the International College of Neuropsychopharmacology. He has presented his work treating patients with these three treatments both nationally and internationally.Read More
