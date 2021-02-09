Curtis Bunn is an award-winning journalist who has written about race and sports and social and political issues for more than 30 years in Washington, D.C., New York, and Atlanta. Additionally, he is a best-selling author of ten novels that center on Black life in America.



Michael H. Cottman is an author and award-winning journalist, and the Editorial Manager of NBCBLK, a division of NBC News, that offers stories and opinions about the African American experience from the African American perspective. Cottman is a former political reporter for the Washington Post and a former reporter for the Miami Herald, among other publications. Cottman, who has received numerous awards, was also part of a Pulitzer Prize, for Newsday's coverage of a deadly subway crash in New York in 1992.

Patrice Gaines is author of the memoir Laughing in the Dark (Random House, 1995) and Moments of Grace (Random House, 1998). Gaines is a freelance writer, who was a reporter at the Washington Post for 16 years. While at the Post, she was the member of a team nominated as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. She was awarded a Soros Justice Media Fellowship to write a series of columns about the impact of incarceration on the Black community. At age 21, Gaines was found guilty of drug charges and forever labeled a “convicted felon.” In the decades since, she has spoken and taught in prisons and jails, and also lectured at colleges and conferences on brutality and failure of America’s criminal justice system. Gaines is also a justice advocate and abolitionist.



Nick Charles has reported, written, and edited for various media at domestic and international levels. He has been a reporter/writer and contributor to Long Island Newsday, Daily News, NY, People, NPR, the Washington Post, and The Undefeated, as well many other media outlets. He was the Editor-in-Chief of AOL Black Voices and the VP of Digital Content for BET.com. He's currently the Managing Director of Word In Black, a national collaborative of 10 Black-owned media and an editor and spokesperson for Save Journalism Project.

Keith Harriston is a writer based in Washington, D.C., who worked for 23 years as a senior newsroom manager, department editor, investigative reporter, and beat reporter covering public safety policy at The Washington Post. As a reporter at The Post, Harriston twice was a nominated finalist by the Pulitzer Prize Board. Since leaving The Post, Harriston has taught journalism at American University, Howard University, and George Washington University, where he currently is a professorial lecturer in journalism.