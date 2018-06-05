Michael E. Webber
Michael E. Webber is the Josey Centennial Professor in Energy Resources and professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Texas at Austin. He is also author of Thirst for Power. He lives in Paris, France, where he is serving as the Chief Scientific and Technical Officer for Engie, a global energy and infrastructure services firm.Read More
By the Author
Power Trip
A global tour of energy--the builder of human civilization and also its greatest threat.Energy is humanity's single most important resource. In fact, as energy expert…