Michael E. McCullough
Michael McCullough is a professor of psychology at the University of California, San Diego. The winner of numerous distinctions for his research and writing, he is a fellow of the American Psychological Association and the Society for Personality and Social Psychology. He lives in La Jolla, California.
By the Author
The Kindness of Strangers
A sweeping psychological history of human goodness How did humans, a species of self-centered apes, come to care about others? Since Darwin, scientists have tried…