Michael C. Keith is the author of a number of books on the subject of broadcast media-radio in particular. A senior lecturer of communication at Boston College, his books include Voices in the Purple Haze, Sounds in the Dark, Signals in the Air, and Talking Radio. He is a former broadcaster and the past chair of education for the Museum of Broadcast Communications.
