Michael C. Bender

Michael C. Bender is the senior White House reporter for the Wall Street Journal. He has been identified by legendary journalist Bob Woodward as one of the top reporters covering President Trump and is the 2019 recipient of the Gerald R. Ford Foundation Journalism Prize for Distinguished Reporting on the Presidency. He has been covering Trump since the presidential campaign began in 2015 and has been documenting the administration from the White House since the reality television star-turned-politician took office in 2017.