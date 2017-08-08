Michael Boatman

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Walter Mosley is the author of the Easy Rawlins and Fearless Jones mysteries and numerous other works of fiction and nonfiction. He was born in Los Angeles and lives in New York. He has won the Anisfield-Wolf prize and numerous other honors, and in 2006 he was invited to deliver the Alain Leroy Locke lectures at Harvard.
