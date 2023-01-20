Michael Baldwin is an accomplished leader in the communications industry with more than 35 years of award-winning work in advertising. He is the founder and principal of the branding and communication firm MICHAEL BALDWIN INC, and the author of Just Add Water: An incredibly easy guide for creating simple, powerful presentations. He lives in New York.







Deborah L. Korn, Psy.D. is a psychotherapist, teacher, clinical consultant, and researcher who has been on the faculty of the EMDR Institute for more than 25 years. She currently serves on the editorial board of the Journal of EMDR Practice and Research and is a regular presenter at the EMDR International Association (EMDRIA) Conference. She lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts with her family.