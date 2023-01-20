Free shipping on orders $35+
Michael A. Dirr
Michael A. Dirr is a Professor Emeritus of horticulture at University of Georgia. He is widely acknowledged as one of the leading experts on trees and shrubs for landscapes and gardens. He holds BS and MS degrees in horticulture from Ohio State University and the PhD from University of Massachusetts. Dirr has introduced over 200 woody plants to cultivation and holds 29 patents with the UGA Research Foundation.
Keith S. Warren, tree breeder and nurseryman, has significantly reshaped the tree palette of the American landscape through introduction and promotion of improved tree cultivars. As Director of Product Development for J. Frank Schmidt and Son Co., one of the world’s largest nurseries, he created an extensive tree evaluation program, testing virtually every new deciduous cultivar during his 40-year career.
The Tree Book
“A boon to all those who plant, care for, and love trees.”—Nina Bassuk, author of Trees in the Urban Landscape The Tree Book is the…
Dirr's Encyclopedia of Trees and Shrubs
3500 photographs. Over 380 genera. More than 3700 species and cultivars.Dirr's Encyclopedia of Trees and Shrubs is the most comprehensive visual reference to more than…
The Reference Manual of Woody Plant Propagation
Compiled by two distinguished professors of horticulture, The Reference Manual of Woody Plant Propagation is a must for professionals and students of horticulture. Over 1,100…