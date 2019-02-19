Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Micha Boyett

Micha Boyett is a poet, wife, and stay-at-home mom with a Masters of Fine Arts in Poetry degree from Syracuse University. She studies the Benedictine monastic rule and writes for growing digital and print audiences. Boyett and her husband live in San Francisco with their two boys.
