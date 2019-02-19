Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Micha Boyett
Micha Boyett is a poet, wife, and stay-at-home mom with a Masters of Fine Arts in Poetry degree from Syracuse University. She studies the Benedictine monastic rule and writes for growing digital and print audiences. Boyett and her husband live in San Francisco with their two boys.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use