Micael Dahlen is the author of six best-selling books and a professor at Stockholm School of Economics. He has risen rapidly to take up a leading position in the fields of consumer behavior, creativity and marketing. He has been ranked number ten in the world among researchers in his field and was nominated for the “Business Professor of the Year” award by The Economist’s Intelligence Unit. Professor Dahlen is an internationally acclaimed speaker and has given keynote presentations in places such as Istanbul, New York, Lisbon, and Shanghai, for clients such as Google, Samsung and Volkswagen. He is also the host of the Audible original podcast Curious with Micael Dahlen. He lives in Stockholmd, Sweden.



Helge Thorbjørnsen is Professor of Marketing at the Norwegian School of Economics. Thorbjørnsen holds a Master of Science degree from NHH and received his Dr.Oecon (PhD) from NHH in 2003. He also holds a cand.mag degree in social sciences from the University of Bergen. Thorbjørnsen is a research director at the Center for Applied Research at NHH (SNF) and a researcher at DIG (Digital Innovation for Growth). Hehas been involved in several business- and tech start-ups, and also serves as chairman or member of the board of several corporations and organizations. His research focuses on consumer psychology, behavioral economics, innovation, decision-making and brand management. He lives in Bergen, Norway.