Mia Love

Mia Love became the first Black Republican woman to be elected to Congress in 2014. She served as the U.S. Representative for Utah’s 4th Congressional District from 2015–2019. While in Congress, Love supported the Republican Party’s major legislative initiatives, voting for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, and backed the passage of the Affordable Health Care Act of 2017. Love also assisted in pushing bipartisan legislation, which eventually became law, to reform how Congress handled sexual harassment, adding a provision ensuring that taxpayers are no longer held liable for settlements paid by Congress. She served on the House Financial Services Committee, the Congressional Black Caucus, the Select Investigative Panel on Planned Parenthood, the Congressional Western Caucus, and the Climate Solutions Caucus. Love, the daughter of Haitian immigrants, was born in New York, studied theater in Connecticut, converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and settled in Utah, where she launched her career in politics. Love’s first involvement came at the community level when she won a seat on the Saratoga Springs city council. In 2009, she was elected mayor of Saratoga Springs, becoming the first African American woman elected mayor in the state of Utah. Love’s political journey led her to speak at the 2012 Republican National Convention and see much change take place in Congress. Love is now working for CNN as a political commentator, and she is still determined to use her voice and push for Republican policy.