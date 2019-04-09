Mia Birdsong

Mia Birdsong is a family and community visionary, activist and storyteller. She is Co-director of Family Story and speaks on economic inequality, race, gender and building community at universities and conferences across the country. She co-founded Canerow, a resource for people dedicated to raising children of color in a world that reflects the spectrum of who they are, and sits on the Board of Directors of Forward Together, a nonprofit dedicated to winning rights, resources, and recognition for all families.