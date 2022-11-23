Meredith Miller

Meredith Miller is a pastor and parent whose seminary training and twenty years’ experience in family ministry position her to help families follow Jesus. She has been involved with Fuller Youth Institute since 2007 and from 2014-2019 she was Curriculum Director for the children's ministry at Willow Creek Community Church in Chicago, Illinois. Meredith holds a Master of Divinity degree from Fuller Theological Seminary, as well as a B.A. in Religious Studies and Spanish Language & Literature from Westmont College.