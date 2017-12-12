Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Melissa Radke
Melissa Radke‘s online videos, at print, have reached over 57 million people on her Facebook page alone in a little over a year. Radke’s “Upside Down French Braid” video has close to 10 million views and her “Red Ribbon” video has been viewed over 100 million times across multiple websites and media outlets. A Texan born and bred, Radke spent 15 years of her life in Nashville, Tennessee, where she worked as a studio session singer for Recording Artists after graduating from Belmont University. Since becoming a parent, she moved her family back to her East Texas hometown because the barbecue is better and the babysitting is free.Read More
By the Author
Eat Cake. Be Brave.
From the star of USA reality show The Radkes and creator of the viral "Red Ribbon Week" video, this is a hilarious and inspiring story…