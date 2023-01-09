Free shipping on orders $35+

Melissa Harrison

Melissa Harrison is a school library director. She and Harry are married, have two grown children, and live in Dallas, Texas.


Harry H. Harrison Jr. is a parenting expert and author of 1,001 Things It Means to Be a Dad and other 1,001 Things books from Thomas Nelson. For many years, he operated his own award-winning creative consultancy firm, Harrison Creative Directions. 

