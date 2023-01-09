Free shipping on orders $35+
Melissa Harrison
Melissa Harrison is a school library director. She and Harry are married, have two grown children, and live in Dallas, Texas.
Harry H. Harrison Jr. is a parenting expert and author of 1,001 Things It Means to Be a Dad and other 1,001 Things books from Thomas Nelson. For many years, he operated his own award-winning creative consultancy firm, Harrison Creative Directions.
By the Author
Mother to Daughter, Revised Edition
Helping her to blossom You know just how she feels: her joy, her curiosity, her will to take on the world. And why she needs…
Buy the Book
Mother to Son, Revised Edition
The most important job in the world This treasury of wisdom, humor, and love is a guide for every step of the exhilarating, sometimes exasperating…