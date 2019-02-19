Melinda L. R. Rumbaugh

Melinda Rumbaugh has been editor of Ideals for more than ten years. During that time, she has chosen countless pieces of artwork, photos, and text selections, as well as tested more than 100 recipes. Melinda is also a valuable member of the children's publishing team at WorthyKids/Ideals. She lives in Brentwood, Tennessee, with her husband, Erik.
