Melinda L. R. Rumbaugh
Melinda Rumbaugh has been editor of Ideals for more than ten years. During that time, she has chosen countless pieces of artwork, photos, and text selections, as well as tested more than 100 recipes. Melinda is also a valuable member of the children's publishing team at WorthyKids/Ideals. She lives in Brentwood, Tennessee, with her husband, Erik.
Christmas Ideals 2018
Christmas Ideals continues its legacy of holiday cheer and warmth with a festive new edition for 2018. This classic collection of all things Christmas includes poetry, essays,…
Springtime Ideals 2018
When spring returns this year, so will Ideals, with a new springtime edition to celebrate this season of hope. Bursting with color and life, this…