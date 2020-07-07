Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Megan Nolan
Megan Nolan lives in London and was born in 1990 in Waterford, Ireland. She has a robust and devoted following for her writing which includes essays, fiction and reviews published widely including in The New York Times, The White Review, The Sunday Times, The Village Voice, The Guardian and in the literary anthology, Winter Papers. Regular columns of her cultural commentary appear in i newspaper, Huck Magazine and the New Statesman. This is her first novel.Read More
By the Author
Acts of Desperation
Sure to resonate with anyone who has ever degraded themselves in the pursuit of love, Acts of Desperation is narrated by an unnamed young woman…