Megan Clinton

Megan Clinton is a recent pre-med graduate of Liberty University. Her passion is to see young women find their identity in Christ, be set free, and live God’s dream for their lives. She is the author of Totally God’s (written with her dad, Dr. Tim Clinton) and Smart Girls, Smart Choices. She lives near Lynchburg, Virginia.
