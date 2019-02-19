Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Megan Clinton
Megan Clinton is a recent pre-med graduate of Liberty University. Her passion is to see young women find their identity in Christ, be set free, and live God’s dream for their lives. She is the author of Totally God’s (written with her dad, Dr. Tim Clinton) and Smart Girls, Smart Choices. She lives near Lynchburg, Virginia.
By the Author
Be Rebellious
What if we were created for more than just "fitting in" to the culture around us? What if we were meant to change our world?