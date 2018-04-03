Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Meg Myers Morgan
Dr. Meg Myers Morgan is an assistant professor at the University of Oklahoma. She administers the graduate programs in Public Administration and Nonprofit Management on the OU-Tulsa campus. She holds a PhD and an MPA from the University of Oklahoma, and a degree in English and Creative Writing from Drury University.Read More
Morgan is the author of Harebrained: It Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time. The self published book ranked in the Top 10 humorous books on Amazon, was awarded a gold medal in humor from the Independent Publishers Book Awards, and was recognized as a Foreword Reviews “Book of the Year.” Her piece “Tabling the Discussion,” about female behavior in the classroom, was a cover story for The Chronicle of Higher Education. Based on the themes in her writing, she gave a TED Talk, “Negotiating for Your Life”, for TEDxOU in 2016.
By the Author
Everything Is Negotiable
Surprising ways we limit ourselves and our happiness, and how to challenge the internalized wisdom and circular thinking that holds us backAs women, many of…