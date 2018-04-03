Meg Myers Morgan

Dr. Meg Myers Morgan is an assistant professor at the University of Oklahoma. She administers the graduate programs in Public Administration and Nonprofit Management on the OU-Tulsa campus. She holds a PhD and an MPA from the University of Oklahoma, and a degree in English and Creative Writing from Drury University.



Morgan is the author of Harebrained: It Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time. The self published book ranked in the Top 10 humorous books on Amazon, was awarded a gold medal in humor from the Independent Publishers Book Awards, and was recognized as a Foreword Reviews “Book of the Year.” Her piece “Tabling the Discussion,” about female behavior in the classroom, was a cover story for The Chronicle of Higher Education. Based on the themes in her writing, she gave a TED Talk, “Negotiating for Your Life”, for TEDxOU in 2016.

