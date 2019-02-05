Meaghan Winter

Meaghan Winter is a freelance journalist who has written features for New York, Bloomberg Businessweek, Cosmopolitan, Slate, and Fusion. She has reported long-form projects in partnership with The Investigative Fund at The Nation Institute. Since 2012, Winter has been a regular contributor to New York‘s The Cut. She has an MFA from Columbia University, where she was a Dean’s Fellow. She has taught writing at Columbia, The New School and The City University of New York. Winter was a finalist for a 2016 National Magazine Award in public interest writing, and her work is included in the 2016 edition of The Best Magazine Writing. She lives in Brooklyn.