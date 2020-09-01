Max H. Bazerman
Max H. Bazerman is Jesse Isidor Straus Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School and lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Jonathan Baron is Professor of Psychology at the University of Pennsylvania and lives in Philadelphia.
Katherine Shonk is a research associate at Harvard Business School and lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
By the Author
You Can't Enlarge The Pie
Why do our government leaders continually make decisions and craft policies that everybody knows are foolish? Because they, like the rest of us, remain trapped…