Max Davis

Max Davis holds degrees in Journalism and Biblical Studies. He is the author of sixteen books and has been featured on The Today Show, USA Today, and Publisher’s Weekly. In addition to his own works, he’s collaborated on books with George Foreman and QVC Host Rick Domeier. Max is a sought-after speaker for organizations worldwide. He and his wife, Alanna, live in Greenwell Springs, LA .
