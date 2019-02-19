Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Max Davis
Max Davis holds degrees in Journalism and Biblical Studies. He is the author of sixteen books and has been featured on The Today Show, USA Today, and Publisher’s Weekly. In addition to his own works, he’s collaborated on books with George Foreman and QVC Host Rick Domeier. Max is a sought-after speaker for organizations worldwide. He and his wife, Alanna, live in Greenwell Springs, LA .
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
When Jesus Was a Green-Eyed Brunette
When Jesus Was a Green-Eyed Brunette weaves heartwarming and miraculous stories of Jesus showing up in ordinary people, revealing that He knows us and is…
Dead Dog Like Me
Nick Gregory regains consciousness after a horrific car accident to find he's been transported back in time and that he has become Mephibosheth, Jonathan's son…