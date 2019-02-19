Matthew West
Matthew West is a multiple-ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner, a four-time GRAMMY® nominee, and was awarded his first American Music Award (2013) and a Billboard Music Award (2014). Matthew West’s discography includes acclaimed releases: Happy (2003), History (2005), Something to Say (2008), The Story of Your Life (2010) and GRAMMY®-nominated Into the Light (2012).Read More
West was nominated for a Primetime Emmy® Award for Original Music & Lyrics for “The Heart of Christmas” from the film of the same name. His songwriting credits include cuts by Rascal Flatts, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diamond Rio, and more. He spent much of late 2012 and early 2013 on a pre-headlining stint on WinterJam Tour Spectacular, the number one tour in the world. He wrapped up 2013 with his own headlining tour in the fall of 2013 and “The Story Tour” in December. During 2014, West toured with the “Hits Deep Tour” as well as his sold-out “Hello My Name Is. . .” acousitc tour.
