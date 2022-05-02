Matthew Salesses

Matthew Salesses is the author of four books, most recently the national bestseller Craft in the Real World and the 2021 PEN/Faulkner finalist Disappear Doppelgänger Disappear. Adopted from Korea, he has written about adoption, race, and Asian American masculinity in Best American Essays 2020, NPR's Code Switch, The New York Times Motherlode blog, and The Guardian, among others. He has taught fiction and Asian American literature and studies at the University of Houston, Coe College, Oklahoma State University, and various community writing centers, as well as at the Tin House, One Story, and Kundiman writing conferences. In 2015, Buzzfeed named him one of 32 Essential Asian American Writers.

