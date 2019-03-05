Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Matthew Gutmann
Matthew Gutmann is a professor of anthropology at Brown University who has spent thirty years exploring notions of masculinity across the United States, Latin America, and China. He is also a visiting professor at El Colegio de México and Nanjing University, as well as the author of eight books. He lives in Providence, Rhode Island.Read More
By the Author
Are Men Animals?
"Boys will be boys," the saying goes -- but what does that actually mean? A leading anthropologist investigatesWhy do men behave the way they do?…