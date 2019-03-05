Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Matthew Gutmann

Matthew Gutmann is a professor of anthropology at Brown University who has spent thirty years exploring notions of masculinity across the United States, Latin America, and China. He is also a visiting professor at El Colegio de México and Nanjing University, as well as the author of eight books. He lives in Providence, Rhode Island.
Read More Arrow Icon