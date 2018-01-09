Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Matthew D Hockenos
Matthew D. Hockenos is the Harriet Johnson Toadvine ’56 Professor in 20th-Century History at Skidmore College. The author of A Church Divided: German Protestants Confront the Nazi Past, he lives in Round Lake, New York.Read More
By the Author
Then They Came for Me
"First they came for the Communists, and I did not speak out-Because I was not a Communist..." Few today recognize the name Martin Niemöller, though…