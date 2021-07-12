Matthew Cole

Matthew A. Cole is an investigative journalist at The Intercept. He has covered national security since 2005, reporting extensively on the CIA’s post-9/11 transformation, on the conflicts in Afghanistan and Pakistan, and on the U.S.’s intelligence operations. He was previously an investigative producer for ABC and NBC News, and has written for GQ, Salon, Details, ESPN, and New York. He has won a Deadline Club Award and has received two Emmy nominations for his reporting. A graduate of Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism, Cole lives in Brooklyn with his family.



