Matthew Baigell
Matthew Baigell is Distinguished Professor of Art History at Rutgers University. He is the author of Dictionary of American Art and The American Scene: American Painting During the 1930s, as well as books on Thomas Hart Benton, Charles Burchfield, Frederic Remington, Thomas Cole, and Albert Bierstadt.
By the Author
A Concise History Of American Painting And Sculpture
This clear, thorough, and reliable survey of American painting and sculpture from colonial times to the present day covers all the major artists and their…