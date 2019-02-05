Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Matthew Avery Sutton
Matthew Avery Sutton is Edward R. Meyer distinguished professor of history at Washington State University. The author of award-winning books, including American Apocalypse, he lives in Pullman, Washington.Read More
By the Author
Double Crossed
The untold story of the Christian missionaries who played a crucial role in the allied victory in World War II What makes a good missionary…