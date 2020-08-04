Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Matt Shirley
Matt Shirley started making charts in 2008 and eventually figured out he could get paid for it. Today, Matt is a full-time chart-maker and freelancer, creating visual content for a variety of clients across the world. Matt’s charts have made the front page of Reddit numerous times and have been featured on The Today Show. Previously he was an editor for Playboy and Civilized.Read More
By the Author
A Visual Learner's Guide to Being a Grown-Up
Based on Matt Shirley's popular Instagram account, this smart and hilarious guide is a collection of tables, lists, and charts for all the visual learners…