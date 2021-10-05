Matt Johnson

Matt Johnson, PhD is a researcher, writer, and professor at Hult International Business School in San Francisco. His research focus is on applying this neuroscientific perspective to better understand consumer experience and decision making. A writer for Psychology Today, and a regular contributor to outlets such as Forbes, BBC, and Business Insider, he regularly provides expert opinion and thought leadership on a range of topics related to the human side of business. He advises both start-ups and large brands in his native Bay Area and has worked with Nike as an expert-in-residence in Portland, Oregon. He is the founder of the consumer behavior blog PopNeuro, and the author of Blindsight:The (Mostly) Hidden Ways Marketing Reshapes our Brains.



Tessa G. Misiaszek, PhD, MPH is a Professor at Hult International Business School. Dr. Misiaszek brings extensive experience developing human capital strategies to improve business communications. Prior to joining Hult International Business School, Dr. Misiaszek was CEO of Empathetics, Inc. – a company that developed empathic communications training for healthcare professionals. As a speaker, researcher and writer, Dr. Misiaszek has written a series of case studies published in The Case Journal, as well as featured as a contributing author in The Management Magazine at Simmons University.