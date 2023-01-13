Free shipping on orders $35+
Mary Reynolds
Mary Reynolds is a reformed internationally acclaimed landscape designer. The youngest woman in history to win a gold medal for garden design at the Chelsea flower show in 2002, she has since given that all up to be part of the solution to the crisis we are all living through, the climate and biodiversity collapse. Mary is the bestselling author The Garden Awakening, and a motivational speaker and founder of the global movement We Are The ARK.
By the Author
We Are the ARK
