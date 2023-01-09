Free shipping on orders $35+

Mary-Lou Weisman

Mary-Lou Weisman is a journalist and author whose books include Intensive Care: A Family Love Story, Traveling While Married, and Al Jaffee’s Mad Life. Her essays, feature articles, interviews, and reviews have appeared in The New Republic, Newsweek,Glamour, Vogue, The Atlantic, and The New York Times. She lives with her husband in Westport, Connecticut.

Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon