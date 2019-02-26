Mary Guibert

Mary Guibert is the executor of the Jeff Buckley Estate. In her role as curator of her son’s music, she has compiled and produced a series of well-received releases, including Sketches for My Sweetheart the Drunk, Mystery White Boy, So Real: Songs of Jeff Buckley, and the acclaimed 2016 album You & I, and its 2019 follow up In Transition, part of a compelling collection of previously unheard 1993 sessions. She is based in Northern California. David Browne is a senior writer at Rolling Stone and the author of Dream Brother, widely seen as the definitive biography of Jeff Buckley. He is also the author of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young: The Wild, Definitive Saga of Rock’s Greatest Supergroup; Fire and Rain: The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, James Taylor, CSNY, and the Lost Story of 1970; and biographies of Sonic Youth and the Grateful Dead. His 1993 New York Times article, “The Unmade Star,” was one of the first major stories published on Jeff Buckley. He lives in Manhattan.