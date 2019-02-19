Mary Colbert is the wife of Dr. Don Colbert. They have two sons, six grandsons, and one granddaughter. One of eight children raised in a military home, she attended Oral Roberts University where she met her husband. Mary is a graduate of Rhema Bible School and is an ordained minister. Along with her husband of 35 years, she co-authored the New York Times bestseller Seven Pillars of Health. The Colberts live in Orlando, Florida.