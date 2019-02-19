Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mary Colbert
Mary Colbert is the wife of Dr. Don Colbert. They have two sons, six grandsons, and one granddaughter. One of eight children raised in a military home, she attended Oral Roberts University where she met her husband. Mary is a graduate of Rhema Bible School and is an ordained minister. Along with her husband of 35 years, she co-authored the New York Times bestseller Seven Pillars of Health. The Colberts live in Orlando, Florida.
By the Author
13 Mujeres Con Las Que Nunca Deberías Casarte
El que encuentra que una esposa encuentra algo bueno no significa que toda mujer califique como buena esposa.Como madre de dos hijos y abuela de…
13 Women You Should Never Marry
"He who finds a wife finds a good thing" does not mean every woman qualifies as a good wife.