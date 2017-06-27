Mary Ann Calo
Mary Ann Calo is assistant professor of art and art history at Colgate University. She is the author of Bernard Berenson and the Twentieth Century and various journal articles.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Critical Issues In American Art
This anthology of essays on different critical approaches and methodologies for the analysis and interpretation of American art and artists is designed for students and…