Martin Goldstein
Martin Goldstein (1919-2014), former Professor of Chemistry at Yeshiva University, and Inge F. Goldstein, Associate Professor of Clinical Public Health in Epidemiology, Columbia University, wrote four books on the methods and processes of science.Read More
By the Author
How We Know
The portraits of Freud, Shakespeare, Einstein, and Leonardo da Vinci on the cover symbolize a major theme of How We Know-that the creative imagination plays…