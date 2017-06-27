Martin Blumenson
Martin Blumenson is the author of a dozen books on military subjects.Read More
By the Author
The Patton Papers
One of World War II's most brilliant and controversial generals, George S. Patton (1885-1945) fought in North Africa and Sicily, as commander of the Third…
The Duel For France, 1944
For the Allies, D day was only the beginning. Having succeeded in that epic venture, they faced the prospect of moving beyond the beaches of…
Masters Of The Art Of Command
"Only rarely does a work of military history appear that serves to illuminated the paradox of the infinitely rich diversity of the military art and…