Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Martie Haselton
Martie Haselton, PhD, is the world’s leading researcher on how ovulatory cycles influence women’s sexuality. She is a professor of Psychology at UCLA and the Institute for Society and Genetics, edited the leading journal in the field, Evolution and Human Behavior, and directs the Evolutionary Psychology Lab at UCLA.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use