Martha S. Jones
Martha S. Jones is the Society of Black Alumni Presidential Professor and professor of history at Johns Hopkins University. She is president of the Berkshire Conference of Women Historians, the oldest and largest association of women historians in the United States, and she sits on the executive board of the Organization of American Historians. Author of Birthright Citizens and All Bound up Together, she has written for The Washington Post, The Atlantic, USA Today, and more. She lives in Baltimore, MD.Read More
By the Author
Vanguard
The epic history of African American women's pursuit of political power-and how it transformed AmericaIn the standard story, the suffrage crusade began in Seneca Falls…