Marta L. Tellado

Marta Tellado is the President and CEO of Consumer Reports, America’s foremost consumer organization that advances truth, transparency, and fairness in the marketplace. In 2019, she led the creation of a Digital Lab to develop new ways to test and report on digital products and services-from connected thermostats, to cars that collect data on their drivers, to online platforms such as Amazon, Google, and Facebook. She also created Consumer Reports’ Digital Standard, an open source set of benchmarks that can be used by companies and organizations to design digital products that are respectful of consumers’ digital rights.



Prior to joining CR, she served as Vice President at the Ford Foundation, Executive Director of the Domestic Policy Group at the Aspen Institute, Director for National Issues and Outreach for US Senator Bill Bradley, and as Vice President of the Partnership for Public Service.



