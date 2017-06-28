Marshall Stearns

The late Marshall Stearns was author of The Story of Jazz, and was the founder of the Newport Jazz Festival and Institute of Jazz Studies. He was also a professor of English at Hunger College in New York and a medieval literature scholar. He died in 1966 while completing his book Jazz Dance co-authored by his wife Jean. Jean Stearns is an authority on jazz and assisted her late husband Marshall in researching and writing Jazz Dance.
