Marshall Stearns
The late Marshall Stearns was author of The Story of Jazz, and was the founder of the Newport Jazz Festival and Institute of Jazz Studies. He was also a professor of English at Hunger College in New York and a medieval literature scholar. He died in 1966 while completing his book Jazz Dance co-authored by his wife Jean. Jean Stearns is an authority on jazz and assisted her late husband Marshall in researching and writing Jazz Dance.
By the Author
Jazz Dance
"The phrase jazz dance has a special meaning for professionals who dance to jazz music (they use it to describe non-tap body movement); and another…