Mark Victor Hansen
most compelling speakers and leaders of our time. Mark’s exuberance connects via television on shows such as Oprah, CNN and The Today Show, and in print in TIME, USA Today, and The New York Times. He lives in Newport Beach, California.
By the Author
Los Milagros En Ti
Mark Victor Hansen, coautor del éxito de ventas multimillonarias, Sopa de pollo para el alma, le muestra cómo reconocer los milagros en su propia vida,…
The Miracles In You
Mark Victor Hansen, co-author of Chicken Soup for the Soul, authors the ultimate book on personal and spiritual success for the 21st century.
