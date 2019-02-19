Mark Victor Hansen is an author and sought after keynote speaker whose books have sold more than 500 million copies worldwide. His charismatic style captures both readers’ attention and hearts. Having spoken to over 6,000 audiences, he receives high accolades as one of the

most compelling speakers and leaders of our time. Mark’s exuberance connects via television on shows such as Oprah, CNN and The Today Show, and in print in TIME, USA Today, and The New York Times. He lives in Newport Beach, California.