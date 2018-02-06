Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Mark Tatulli

Mark Tatulli is the creator of the syndicated comic strip Lio, the graphic novel memoir Short & Skinny, and he has worked as an animator and television producer. He has also written the Desmond Pucket series of middle grade novels. He lives in Washington Township, New Jersey.
Read More Arrow Icon