Mark Tatulli
Mark Tatulli is the creator of the syndicated comic strip Lio, the graphic novel memoir Short & Skinny, and he has worked as an animator and television producer. He has also written the Desmond Pucket series of middle grade novels. He lives in Washington Township, New Jersey.Read More
By the Author
Short & Skinny
New from syndicated comic strip artist Mark Tatulli comes a full-color middle grade graphic novel that centers on Mark's own experience in the summer after…