Mark Merrill
MARK MERRILL is the founder and president of Family First, a national non-profit organization dedicated to helping people love their families well. He hosts The Family Minute, a nationally syndicated daily radio program that reaches 5,900,000 listeners each day. He also delivers marriage and parenting wisdom to over 100,000 people each month through his blog and podcast on MarkMerrill.com. Mark is a regular Fox and Friends guest and has appeared on NBC’s Today show, numerous ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC network affiliates and national radio programs. Mark is also the author of All Pro Dad–Seven Essentials to Be a Hero to Your Kids. Mark and his wife, Susan, live in Tampa, Florida, and have five children.Read More
SUSAN MERRILL is the director of content for Family First and oversees the content creation and digital marketing of all Family First platforms including All Pro Dad, iMOM, Mark Merrill, and The Family Minute. Susan has appeared on a number of television programs, including Stossel on FOX, and was a weekly contributor to NHC affiliate Daytime show. Susan is the author of The Passionate Mom. She is married to Mark Merrill and the mother of their five children.
By the Author
Lists to Love By for Busy Husbands
The founders of Family First, Mark and Susan Merrill, present a collection of lists created for the busy husband who wants a more intimate, fulfilling…
Lists to Love By for Busy Wives
From Mark and Susan Merrill, the founders of Family First, comes a collection of lists created for the busy wife who wishes to strengthen her…