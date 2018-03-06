The Renew Democracy Initiative is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the defense of democratic freedom and prosperity. Championing the values on which the free world was built, RDI seeks to unite the center-left and center-right by making the case for liberty, democracy and sanity in an age of discord. RDI aims to generate fresh thinking by convening the best minds from different countries in the service of liberty and democracy in the West and around the world.





Mark Lasswell, a Renew Democracy Initiative board member, is an op-ed editor at the Washington Post and the former editorial features editor, overseeing op-eds, at the Wall Street Journal.