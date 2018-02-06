Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mark Felton
MARK FELTON is a well-known British historian and the author of twenty books, including international bestsellers Zero Night, The Sea Devils, and Castle of the Eagles. Felton regularly contributes to periodicals and often appears as a historical expert on television specials for Discovery, History Channel, PBS, Quest, and American Heroes Channel. He lives in England.
By the Author
Operation Swallow
The true and heroic story of American POWs' daring escape from a Nazi concentration camp. In this little-known story from World War II, a group…
Ghost Riders
It is April 1945 and the world's most prized horses are about to be slaughtered...As the Red Army closes in on the Third Reich, a…